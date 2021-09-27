Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2021





With effect from 1 October 2021, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3, RD Stibor3, RD Stibor3 Green, RD Nibor3, RD Cibor6 (RO), FlexGaranti and RenteDyk will be adjusted.



Please find the data in the attached file.







Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

