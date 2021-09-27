Platinex Outlines Gold Dispersion Train at Shining Tree

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce further results from its gold in till exploration on its Shining Tree property including geochemical analyses for gold and a multi-element package. The results covering a large 90 km2 gold dispersion area, reveal a high gold content of the till and the identification of multiple elements which will help Platinex develop drill targets. The 21,806 ha. (53,883 acres /218 km2) property is situated along the Ridout-Tyrrell trend between the Juby deposit of Aris Gold to the east and the mine development-stage Cote gold deposit and recently announced, major discovery, Gosselin gold deposit of IAMGOLD and Sumitomo to the west.

