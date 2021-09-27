checkAd

Platinex Outlines Gold Dispersion Train at Shining Tree

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 13:53  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce further results from its gold in till exploration on its Shining Tree property including geochemical analyses for gold and a multi-element package. The results covering a large 90 km2 gold dispersion area, reveal a high gold content of the till and the identification of multiple elements which will help Platinex develop drill targets. The 21,806 ha. (53,883 acres /218 km2) property is situated along the Ridout-Tyrrell trend between the Juby deposit of Aris Gold to the east and the mine development-stage Cote gold deposit and recently announced, major discovery, Gosselin gold deposit of IAMGOLD and Sumitomo to the west.

  1. Compilation of all gold in till grain counts and analysis of geochemical data have been completed on the property. A total of 620 glacial till samples within a 14 km long and 9 km wide, 90 km2 gold dispersion train reveal significant gold grain counts and 397 gold in till fines analyses for gold indicating that one or more potential significant sources of gold were scraped by Wisconsinan glaciation. The average grade of the till samples derived from the gold in fines analyses is 11.79 parts per billion gold (equivalent to 0.01179 g/t Au) and is derived from samples from much of the gold dispersion area. From test pitting, by hand and with a backhoe to collect the till samples, the till ranges in depth from 0.5m to 1.75m and averages approximately 1.5m thick.
  2. The fines portion from the gold in till samples have been analysed for multiple elements. In conjunction with other property wide data collection and synthesis approaches. This year a new perspective has taken shape. One unusual result that encouraged this analysis is that 5% or 31 samples contain up to 300 cinnabar grains (mercury sulphide). Apparently, cinnabar is very rare in Early Precambrian rocks. One known example of cinnabar with arsenic and antimony minerals in a gold deposit is at Hemlo. The samples containing cinnabar generally also have high total and pristine gold counts. Due to this association the mercury background was tested in samples taken in 2020 and 2021 along with arsenic and antimony. Strong correlations of high pristine and total gold grain counts with highly anomalous levels of barium, arsenic, antimony, molybdenum, and mercury were revealed. Less strong associations with high levels of zinc, copper, nickel, tungsten and sulphur are also evident. Many of these elements are known to occur in area gold deposits.
  3. In a till many of the minerals containing the associated multi-elements break down quickly after erosion from source. Therefore, the strong correlations of such elements to high pristine gold counts is generally a good indicator of proximity to source of the pristine gold grains thus making this a very important interpretative tool.
  4. Work on magnetic inversion anomalies, synoptic geological interpretation and LIDAR to pinpoint major structures is being conducted to help isolate the better targets for follow up exploration.
  5. The gold in till data will be used to model potential sources to develop drill hole targets.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Platinex Outlines Gold Dispersion Train at Shining Tree TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce further results from its gold in till exploration on its Shining Tree property including geochemical analyses for gold and a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
Anders Sundström proposed as new Chairman of the Board in SkiStar
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
AAR awarded $41M contract by National Nuclear Security Administration to provide a reconfigured ...
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...