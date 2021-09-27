checkAd

BIO-key Expands Product Line and Market Reach with Launch of FIDO2 Compliant Security Keys in a Variety of Form Factors

WALL, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics, today announced the immediate availability of an all-new lineup of BIO-key cryptographic security keys compliant with the FIDO2 authentication standard. FIDO2 is the industry’s “something you have” authentication standard addressing the global password problem, standardizing the way applications confirm a person’s possession of a cryptographic hardware key. BIO-key FIDO-keys, an affordably priced FIDO2 security key lineup, offer USB-A, USB-C, NFC, and iOS Lightning compatibility along with FIPS 140-2 certified options with on-device biometric verification, all backed by BIO-key’s US-based support and integration team.

BIO-key FIDO-keys deliver login credentials that are unique across every website and never leave the user’s possession.   This security model eliminates the risks of phishing, all forms of password theft and replay attacks. Combined as a factor option with BIO-key’s “who you are” Identity-Bound Biometrics, these new FIDO2 security keys allow BIO-key customers complete flexibility to choose how they leverage the power of biometrics in strong authentication scenarios. They can choose a device-stored biometric FIDO2 security key, or a centrally-secured remote biometric authenticator using BIO-key’s Identity-Bound Biometrics. Both options are consistent with the FIDO Alliance’s FIDO2 Authenticator Lifecycle Management for IT Administrators white paper.

BIO-key’s FIDO-keys have many secure password-less workflow applications and are fully supported by BIO-key’s award-winning PortalGuard IAM platform, expanding its more than 16 supported authentication methods for Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign On (SSO), and Self-service Password Reset. PortalGuard is available in IDaaS or on-premises configurations. FIDO-keys are also accepted for Windows 10 and Azure sign in, as well as the hundreds of applications and WebAuthn services applications that are FIDO2 ready.

“Customers want choices, not limitations, when implementing multi-factor authentication for their workforce and consumer users,” said Michael DePasquale, BIO-key Chairman and CEO. “Adding new FIDO2 security keys to our solutions set expands the already unmatched breadth of strong authentication methods we make available to our customers, providing them a competitively-priced alternative to single-choice hardware vendors,” continued DePasquale.

