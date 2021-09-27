checkAd

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 20 September to Friday 24 September:                                       

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 116,992   1,787,376,494
20 September 2021 1,084 17,647.2878 19,129,660
21 September 2021 383 17,901.5666 6,856,300
22 September 2021 300 18,261.4667 5,478,440
23 September 2021 591 18,664.1117 11,030,490
24 September 2021 1,172 18,693.3959 21,908,660
Total 20-24 September Friday 3,530   64,403,550
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,741 18,244.6317 68,253,167
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 75,837   1,297,324,335
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 124,263   1,920,033,211
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
