Gratomic's Aukam Processing Plant Transitions into Wet Commissioning

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(Frankfurt:CB82) announces the commencement of wet commissioning (Stage C4), The Company has started running material through the crushing circuit in preparation of full commissioning of its Aukam processing plant. The entire Gratomic Executive team was present for this significant milestone and witnessed the equipment operating as it was engineered to perform.

The following is the detailed explanation of the C4 wet commissioning phase:

  • Check site-wide systems are fully operational
  • Confirm operator technicians trained and able to run commissioning
  • Check as-built document complete
  • Confirm Operations and Maintenance manuals available in draft form

"Our team at Aukam continues to excel," said Arno Brand, CEO & President, "The progress on the project advances at an exceptional rate and the Gratomic team has easily surmounted any potential obstacles that have arisen at the project over the previous months."

Assembly continues on the material thickener tank, see HERE for corresponding press release dated September 7th, 2021. The unit is currently going through its final assembly. Additionally, the Company has reduced its water cost by 50% through collaboration with local communities in the immediate Aukam area and water demand on site is currently fully met by supply. Upon completion, the plant will sustain over 1,000,000 liters of water storage. Included in this total is water storage, process water, and water recycling (as indicated in its press release dated November 9, 2020, Gratomic will recycle approximately 95% of the water in the system). See HERE to view the press release. This is sufficient storage to sustain operations once the plant is fully commissioned.

The plumbing, electrical and air compressor circuits for the three mixing tanks and vertical columns are currently under assembly. Once these components are installed, water will be introduced into these units for testing and calibration. The product thickener tank, which was assembled in April of 2021, will be filled to a 70% capacity in preparation for the next stage. The completion of the material thickener tank, the delivery of the twelve additional mixing tanks and nine additional flotation columns (see press release dated September 7th, 2021), will bring the flotation circuit into the final stage of C4 wet commissioning.

09:02 UhrGratomic freut sich, die erste Testphase (Nassinbetriebnahme) der Aukam-Aufbereitungsanlage ankündigen zu können
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
09:00 UhrGratomic Proudly Announces Aukam Processing Plant Transition into Wet Commissioning
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Gratomic stellt Update hinsichtlich vorläufiger Machbarkeitsstudie, unabhängiger Laborergebnisse und Projekt Aukam Vein Graphite bereit
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen