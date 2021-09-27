checkAd

TempuCheck Continues Strategic Distribution Partnership with HiTouch Business Services

Autor: Accesswire
27.09.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to report on its continued distribution partnership with HiTouch Business Services , a strategic consulting firm that manages end-to-end business solutions for its …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to report on its continued distribution partnership with HiTouch Business Services , a strategic consulting firm that manages end-to-end business solutions for its clients.

Foto: Accesswire

HiTouch Business Services oversees everything from ordering office supplies for businesses, providing health and safety solutions such as antibacterial cleaning products, and TempuCheck's Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) kiosks. They operate across a wide range of industries including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more.

TempuCheck's APT kiosks are mobile stations that use facial recognition and thermal sensors to scan and record the temperature of each person entering the premises for the purpose of health and safety.

"HiTouch Business Services has been a key partner in distributing TempuCheck kiosks across their network of clients and the diverse industries they serve," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of TempuCheck. "I've been impressed with their professionalism and genuine drive to help improve their clients' day-to-day business functions."

To learn more about HiTouch Business Services, please visit HiTouchBusinessServices.com. For more information about TempuCheck and its Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen technology, please visit TempuCheck.com.

About TempuCheck

TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is an innovative technology company creating thermal sensor and automated facial recognition solutions for businesses. Developed with an Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen, the facial recognition capabilities are used in a variety of ways including managing access to secured points within a public space, scanning for signs of temperature, ensuring a safe and healthy premises.

For more information about TempuCheck, please visit TempuCheck.com.

About HiTouch Business Services

HiTouch Business Services manages end-to-end business solutions for its clients, including ordering office supplies, providing fulfillment solutions, customizing office furniture, and more. Their teams work seamlessly together to provide clients with full-service solutions that allow business owners to focus on what's important: growing their companies. To learn more about HiTouch Business Services, please visit HiTouchBusinessServices.com.

For inquiries please contact: info@tempucheck.com

Investor Inquiries:

Star8 Corp.
1-866-316-0808

Safe Harbor

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services, pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Star8 Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665556/TempuCheck-Continues-Strategic-Distr ...

Star8 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TempuCheck Continues Strategic Distribution Partnership with HiTouch Business Services MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to report on its continued distribution partnership with HiTouch Business Services , a strategic consulting firm that manages end-to-end business solutions for its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
i3 Energy PLC Announces Interim Report and Dividend Declaration
Core Assets Confirms New Discovery at the Blue Property Atlin, British Columbia
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Demonstrates Ability to Isolate CTCs
Golden Dawn Announces Mr. Beat Frei As VP Finance and Business Development
Trust Stamp Awarded $3.9M DHS Contract
CanaFarma Announces Fully Sold First Drop of Winners Circle Products
Sterling Metals Discovers High Grade Polymetallic Mineralization, Expands Drill Program and Earns ...
American Battery Technology Corporation Announces Approximate $39.1 Million Oversubscribed Equity ...
Chinese Internet Companies with Global Vision Show Strong Growth Momentum
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Directed Online Distributes TempuCheck Kiosks in Return-to-Office Planning
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21TempuCheck Continues Successful Distribution Partnership with ConvergeIoT
Accesswire | Analysen
01.09.21TempuCheck Announces Gold Level Sponsorship for Redcon1 Foundation's Readiness Run
Accesswire | Analysen