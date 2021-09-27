checkAd

Home Bistro Announces Nationwide Launch of Model Meals Brand

Autor: Accesswire
27.09.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") a leading online meal delivery platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals, announced …

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") a leading online meal delivery platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals, announced today that Model Meals, the Company's ready-to-eat, Whole30 & Paleo-approved, healthy meal service, is now being offered in all 50 states. Previously, Model Meals was available in just three states - California, Nevada and Arizona.

Home Bistro CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, "We are excited to announce the nationwide launch of our Model Meals brand. When we acquired Model Meals just a few months ago, one of our main goals was to quickly and significantly expand its distribution from three states to all fifty. We look forward to building upon the brand's considerable customer loyalty and a significant increase in its top line revenue contribution to our Company's business."

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro is a leading online platform, www.homebistro.com, that provides for the creation, production, and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations created by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora, "Hungry Fan" Chef Daina Falk and soon to launch meals from celebrity chefs Ayesha Curry, Roblé Ali, Claudia Sandoval and Richard Blais.

Home Bistro's Model Meals lifestyle brand www.modelmeals.com is a Whole30 and Paleo approved, ready-to-eat, meal prep service, offering a weekly rotating menu that is prepared by professional chefs, using only the highest quality ingredients available, sourced responsibly and locally, and delivered in sustainable, eco-friendly packaging.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company's growth objectives and industry outlook (as described herein). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company's future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any organizational restructuring and the sufficiency of capital resources to fund its ongoing operating requirements; statements about the Company's expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) risks related to the combined entity's access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, and (ii) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

Seite 1 von 2
Disclaimer

