Alkame Completes Product Development for Shmellins Market

With the formulation and packaging development phase of Shmellins initial product completed, West Coast and is now expanding the line into a larger format food service packaging configuration. The product is now USDA certified organic, a major milestone for this high quality, great tasting, allergy-friendly salted caramel sauce. The sauce provides endless options when pairing it with various foods and drinks. The initial purchase order calls for retail 9 oz. jars and is heading into production.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary West Coast Co-Packer, Inc. has completed the product development process for California based Shmellins Market, LLC. This emerging healthy lifestyle food company has an emphasis on fun and delicious organic products and is now moving from product development into production and beta testing of the finished product.

Robert K. Eakle, Alkame CEO states, "Their initial flagship sauce tastes great and can go on virtually everything from waffles, popcorn, ice cream to coffee and more, the possibilities are endless."

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

