Emergence of Autonomous Vehicle & Telerobotics to Enable Demand of Teleoperation Solutions Garnering growth at 23.1% Through 2031

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for teleoperations is expected to top a valuation of US$ 393 Mn in 2021. As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the market is slated to register high growth at 23.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Companies such as Ottopia, Voysys, Phantom Auto, and Quantum Signal LLC, among others, are focused on offering advanced teleoperation solutions and services. These companies are offering innovative solutions to various major automotive players such as Denso Corporation in order to enhance their offerings. Teleoperation happens to be a necessity to assist autonomous vehicles through complex situations. Hence, it is gaining immense popularity in the autonomous vehicles segment.

Furthermore, adoption of industry 4.0 technologies in teleoperation is expected to further drive market growth. Increasing government investments in industry 4.0 in recent years are further boosting market expansion. Moreover, to boost automation within industries, governments are providing subsidies as well as allowances in order to push the adoption of industry 4.0.

Growing popularity of robotic applications is primarily driving growth of the teleoperations market. With the advent of IoT and growing admiration of IoT applications across smart and connected devices, there has been rise in demand for teleoperation solutions and services. Increasing demand for smart factory applications is a major factors driving market growth.

  • For instance, in May 2021, Phantom Auto entered into a partnership agreement with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group in order to scale up remote operations for unmanned forklifts. Solutions provided by Phantom Auto will enable clients of the latter company remotely operate unmanned tuggers, pallet jacks, and counterbalances, among others.
  • In May 2021, Ottopia announced the availability of its teleoperation software on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform, an end-to-end platform used by the transportation industry in order to develop safe and autonomous vehicles. Ottopia happens to be the only teleoperation provider to offer innovative solutions with automotive grade technology.

