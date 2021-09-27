cbdMD Launches New Full Spectrum Product Line; Expansion Doubles Total Addressable Market

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, announced for the first time in its history it is expanding its product offering with a new line of full spectrum products. These products offer a full plant profile containing trace amounts of THC well within the legal limit in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill (less than 0.3% THC by dry weight basis).

cbdMD tincture and soft gels, as part of the new full spectrum product offerings. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is a significant milestone for our Company. Full spectrum products represent over 50% of the total addressable CBD market, according to the Brightfield Groupa. We are already recognized as one of the leaders in Superior Broad Spectrum hemp extract, a THC-free1 formula. This has proved a popular option for professional athletes and others who undergo regular drug testing. Now with the expansion into the full spectrum product market, we have the opportunity to expand our consumer base and product offerings even further, allowing our customers a choice of the product that’s right for them. We are still committed to expanding our THC-free1 line of products, but we’re excited to offer customers an entire new wellness experience through the benefits of the entire hemp plant. This is an exciting time to be a part of an industry that continues to find new ways to help millions of people across the world,” said ​​Martin Sumichrast, Chairman & co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.

Current full spectrum product offerings on cbdMD.com include tinctures with 300, 750, or 1500 mg of CBD per 30 mL bottle, available in Chocolate Mint or unflavored Natural. Alongside the tinctures are 1000 and 2000 mg softgels available in a 30 and 60-count bottle. More products are in development as the company builds out a complete full spectrum line to match its wide array of broad spectrum offerings.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the world’s leading, most highly trusted health & wellness CBD companies, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD botanical skincare products, CBD bath bombs and CBD pet products. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.