checkAd

Cyxtera Bolsters Investor Relations Team Through Addition of Industry Veteran Greer Aviv

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, announced today the addition of Greer Aviv as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations to help enhance its efforts to engage with the investment community. With deep expertise and significant industry experience, Aviv will be responsible for continuing to build and nurture relationships with equity analysts, expanding strategic programs to effectively communicate Cyxtera’s strategy to investors, and supporting the company’s ESG efforts.

“Cyxtera is at a very exciting stage of growth, and I’m thrilled to be adding Greer to help us share our strategic vision for the company with the investment community,” said Carlos Sagasta, Cyxtera’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are committed to boosting our engagement with our key stakeholders to ensure we establish and grow open lines of communications as we continue to innovate and grow to serve our customers and create value for our shareholders.”

Aviv brings a background of more than 20 years as a leader in finance and communications with deep experience in the data center industry. Prior to joining Cyxtera, she has led the investor relations efforts for Iron Mountain and CoreSite, respectively, and worked closely with both companies’ senior leadership teams to manage the flow of information between the company, shareholders, and the financial community.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 28 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility, and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

Cyxtera Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cyxtera Bolsters Investor Relations Team Through Addition of Industry Veteran Greer Aviv Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, announced today the addition of Greer Aviv as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations to help enhance its efforts to engage with the investment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the ...
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21Moody’s Upgrades Cyxtera to B3, Concludes Review with Stable Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Cyxtera Awarded Global Service Provider of the Year at Nutanix .NEXT Digital Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.215 starke Aktien für unter 10 Euro, die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09.09.21S&P Upgrades Cyxtera to B- on Strength of Interconnection and Improved Liquidity Position
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten