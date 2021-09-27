Cyxtera Bolsters Investor Relations Team Through Addition of Industry Veteran Greer Aviv
Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, announced today the addition of Greer Aviv as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations to help enhance its efforts to engage with the investment community. With deep expertise and significant industry experience, Aviv will be responsible for continuing to build and nurture relationships with equity analysts, expanding strategic programs to effectively communicate Cyxtera’s strategy to investors, and supporting the company’s ESG efforts.
“Cyxtera is at a very exciting stage of growth, and I’m thrilled to be adding Greer to help us share our strategic vision for the company with the investment community,” said Carlos Sagasta, Cyxtera’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are committed to boosting our engagement with our key stakeholders to ensure we establish and grow open lines of communications as we continue to innovate and grow to serve our customers and create value for our shareholders.”
Aviv brings a background of more than 20 years as a leader in finance and communications with deep experience in the data center industry. Prior to joining Cyxtera, she has led the investor relations efforts for Iron Mountain and CoreSite, respectively, and worked closely with both companies’ senior leadership teams to manage the flow of information between the company, shareholders, and the financial community.
About Cyxtera
Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 28 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility, and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005080/en/Cyxtera Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare