Cyxtera Bolsters Investor Relations Team Through Addition of Industry Veteran Greer Aviv

Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, announced today the addition of Greer Aviv as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations to help enhance its efforts to engage with the investment community. With deep expertise and significant industry experience, Aviv will be responsible for continuing to build and nurture relationships with equity analysts, expanding strategic programs to effectively communicate Cyxtera’s strategy to investors, and supporting the company’s ESG efforts.

“Cyxtera is at a very exciting stage of growth, and I’m thrilled to be adding Greer to help us share our strategic vision for the company with the investment community,” said Carlos Sagasta, Cyxtera’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are committed to boosting our engagement with our key stakeholders to ensure we establish and grow open lines of communications as we continue to innovate and grow to serve our customers and create value for our shareholders.”