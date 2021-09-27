TransAct Announces Participation in G2E Las Vegas 2021

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printer solutions for high-growth markets, announced that it will demonstrate for attendees at the 21st Annual Global Gaming Expo (“G2E 2021”) how its line of gaming products enhance the player experience with its Epic technology. TransAct’s display (Booth #2423) at G2E 2021, to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 5-7, 2021 at the Venetian Expo, will highlight the Company’s full lineup of casino and gaming printers and software solutions, including the latest version of its innovative Epicentral Software Bonusing System which includes the all new Epicentral Mobile Host feature running on iPad or Android Tablets and its TITO and roll-fed printers.

“TransAct has long offered print and player bonusing solutions that allow casino and gaming operators to get an edge over their competition. There’s no better proof of this than our showcase of the new Epicentral Mobile Host feature of Epicentral giving Casino Slot Floor Managers the ultimate tool to identify and reward their most valuable players on the property in real-time. With our Epic Edge printer and Epicentral solution, we are bringing to casinos worldwide the most advanced printing technology that takes gaming capabilities to the next level,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TransAct Technologies. “Most importantly, we’re thrilled to reunite with our colleagues, clients and other industry leaders in person.”

Epicentral and Epicentral Mobile Host Delivers Casino Revenue Growth and Drives Loyalty

TransAct will again demonstrate at G2E 2021 its Epicentral Software Bonusing System along with its newest innovation, Epicentral Mobile Host. Together with the Epic Edge, Epicentral prints intelligent promotional offers at the slot machine or table-top game while the guest is playing. With the addition of Epicentral Mobile host, running on an iPad or Android tablet, Casino Slot Floor Managers will have a real-time dashboard of every player and activity on every game in the casino, giving them the ability to instantly deliver promotions to their best players. Additionally, Epicentral Mobile Host can provide a drill-down list of each slot machine player session to give hosts the ability to assess if a well-timed reward can further enhance play for their customer. If for any reason a player’s reward coupon has been damaged or lost, the host can look-up and reprint rewards on-demand. Casino Marketing and Slot Floor Managers can also view active promotions and coupons and select which offer they would like to award at the moment.