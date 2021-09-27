checkAd

TransAct Announces Participation in G2E Las Vegas 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printer solutions for high-growth markets, announced that it will demonstrate for attendees at the 21st Annual Global Gaming Expo (“G2E 2021”) how its line of gaming products enhance the player experience with its Epic technology. TransAct’s display (Booth #2423) at G2E 2021, to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 5-7, 2021 at the Venetian Expo, will highlight the Company’s full lineup of casino and gaming printers and software solutions, including the latest version of its innovative Epicentral Software Bonusing System which includes the all new Epicentral Mobile Host feature running on iPad or Android Tablets and its TITO and roll-fed printers.

“TransAct has long offered print and player bonusing solutions that allow casino and gaming operators to get an edge over their competition. There’s no better proof of this than our showcase of the new Epicentral Mobile Host feature of Epicentral giving Casino Slot Floor Managers the ultimate tool to identify and reward their most valuable players on the property in real-time. With our Epic Edge printer and Epicentral solution, we are bringing to casinos worldwide the most advanced printing technology that takes gaming capabilities to the next level,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TransAct Technologies. “Most importantly, we’re thrilled to reunite with our colleagues, clients and other industry leaders in person.”

Epicentral and Epicentral Mobile Host Delivers Casino Revenue Growth and Drives Loyalty

TransAct will again demonstrate at G2E 2021 its Epicentral Software Bonusing System along with its newest innovation, Epicentral Mobile Host. Together with the Epic Edge, Epicentral prints intelligent promotional offers at the slot machine or table-top game while the guest is playing. With the addition of Epicentral Mobile host, running on an iPad or Android tablet, Casino Slot Floor Managers will have a real-time dashboard of every player and activity on every game in the casino, giving them the ability to instantly deliver promotions to their best players. Additionally, Epicentral Mobile Host can provide a drill-down list of each slot machine player session to give hosts the ability to assess if a well-timed reward can further enhance play for their customer. If for any reason a player’s reward coupon has been damaged or lost, the host can look-up and reprint rewards on-demand. Casino Marketing and Slot Floor Managers can also view active promotions and coupons and select which offer they would like to award at the moment.

Seite 1 von 4


Transact Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TransAct Announces Participation in G2E Las Vegas 2021 TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printer solutions for high-growth markets, announced that it will demonstrate for attendees at the 21st Annual Global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the ...
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21TransAct Technologies to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten