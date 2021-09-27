General Paul M. Nakasone to Speak at Mandiant Cyber Defense Summit 2021

General Paul M. Nakasone, United States Army, Commander, United States Cyber Command, Director, National Security Agency/Chief, Central Security Service, will participate in an opening day discussion with CEO Kevin Mandia on October 5. General Nakasone is one of the world’s premier leaders in cyber security and national defense. He has held command and staff positions across all levels of the Army with assignments in the United States, the Republic of Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He has also served on two occasions as a staff officer on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc . (NASDAQ: FEYE), today announced additional details for Cyber Defense Summit (CDS) 2021 , taking place October 5-7 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. General Paul M. Nakasone has now joined the roster of previously announced keynotes, including Anne Neuberger , Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology on the National Security Council.

“This is a truly unique and invaluable opportunity for our audience to hear first-hand from some of the most esteemed cyber security voices of our time,” said Mandia. “Our latest mainstage speaker, General Nakasone, is at the forefront in addressing many of the emerging threats confronting our world today.”

All mainstage activities will be livestreamed for virtual attendees and made available on-demand following the event.

The keynote mainstage will also offer talks from cyber security leaders around the world:

Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology on the National Security Council , will deliver an opening day keynote address on October 5.

, will deliver an opening day keynote address on October 5. CEO Kevin Mandia will sit down with the Honorable Susan Gordon to discuss threats to the United States.

to discuss threats to the United States. President and COO, John Watters will chair an international panel , including David Koh, Commissioner of Cybersecurity and Chief Executive of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore , and Yigal Unna, Director General at Israel National Cyber Directorate . The panel will examine the current threat landscape, policy, and the future of cyber security from a global perspective.

including , and . The panel will examine the current threat landscape, policy, and the future of cyber security from a global perspective. SVP and CTO of Mandiant Consulting Charles Carmakal will host a fireside chat with Joseph Blount, President and CEO of Colonial Pipeline , and Jonathan Yaron, Chairman and CEO of Accellion . The discussion will focus on the panelists’ perspectives on their recent security incidents, and learnings from which other organizations and leaders can benefit.

, and . The discussion will focus on the panelists’ perspectives on their recent security incidents, and learnings from which other organizations and leaders can benefit. EVP and Head of Mandiant Global Intelligence Sandra Joyce will speak with Christopher Krebs to examine strategies that illuminate the critical role threat intelligence plays in empowering agencies and organizations.

to examine strategies that illuminate the critical role threat intelligence plays in empowering agencies and organizations. Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine , will talk with John Watters about the protection of data across Alpine’s Formula One racing operations, as well as the Alpine/Mandiant partnership.

, will talk with John Watters about the protection of data across Alpine’s Formula One racing operations, as well as the Alpine/Mandiant partnership. The conference’s closing keynote will be delivered by Dr. Robert Ballard, Founder and President of the Ocean Exploration Trust.

In addition to keynotes and general sessions on October 5-7, the Summit will feature more than 60 sessions, both live and on-demand, across four breakout tracks: