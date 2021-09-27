checkAd

Syros Announces Appointment of Conley Chee as Chief Commercial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced the appointment of Conley Chee as the company’s first Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Chee brings 20 years of pharmaceutical sales leadership, marketing and strategy experience in the U.S. and globally, with particular expertise in driving commercial strategy for novel medicines for the treatment of cancer.

“We are pleased to welcome Conley to Syros. With multiple programs progressing through late-stage development and towards potential new drug applications in 2024, now is the right time to begin building our commercial organization,” said Nancy Simonian, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syros. “Conley brings a wealth of relevant experience in oncology commercial leadership, including a track record of building effective commercial organizations and successfully launching new targeted therapies. We look forward to his many contributions as we mature Syros into a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company and work to deliver our medicines to patients in need.”

Mr. Chee joins Syros from Novartis Pharmaceuticals, where he most recently served as Global Head of Portfolio Management, Global Pipeline Strategy and Precision Medicine. In this role, Mr. Chee had strategic responsibility for shaping Novartis’ overall pipeline, including driving commercial planning for the company’s early-stage portfolio and diagnostics strategy for oncology. Earlier in his career at Novartis, Mr. Chee served as Vice President – Global Head Oncology Lung Franchise, as well as multiple US sales and marketing leadership roles. Prior to joining Novartis, Mr. Chee spent five years in roles of increasing responsibility at Pfizer, ultimately serving as Team Leader of International Business Development. He holds an M.B.A from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and B.Sc. Pharm from the University of Alberta, and completed his residency in Clinical Pharmacy at the University of British Columbia.

“Syros’ growing portfolio of later-stage targeted investigational medicines has the potential to offer new standards of care to people with hematologic malignancies who need and deserve better treatment options,” said Mr. Chee. “I look forward to working with the leadership team to develop a commercial strategy that maximizes synergies across Syros’ portfolio to bring products to market and profoundly impact the lives of patients.”

