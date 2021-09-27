Syros Announces Appointment of Conley Chee as Chief Commercial Officer

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced the appointment of Conley Chee as the company’s first Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Chee brings 20 years of pharmaceutical sales leadership, marketing and strategy experience in the U.S. and globally, with particular expertise in driving commercial strategy for novel medicines for the treatment of cancer.

“We are pleased to welcome Conley to Syros. With multiple programs progressing through late-stage development and towards potential new drug applications in 2024, now is the right time to begin building our commercial organization,” said Nancy Simonian, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syros. “Conley brings a wealth of relevant experience in oncology commercial leadership, including a track record of building effective commercial organizations and successfully launching new targeted therapies. We look forward to his many contributions as we mature Syros into a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company and work to deliver our medicines to patients in need.”