Sinopia Biosciences Awarded NIH Grant to Support Development of Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline

Sinopia Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics identified using its proprietary computational drug discovery platform, has been awarded a $3.3 million Fast-Track SBIR grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), as part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to fund investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies for Sinopia’s small molecule candidate for Parkinson’s disease (PD).

“We are pleased to receive funding from the NIH to support the advancement of our Parkinson’s disease program towards the clinic,” said Iman Famili, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sinopia Biosciences. “Parkinson’s disease affects nearly 7 million people worldwide and is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world, with the number of patients expected to double by 2040. It’s a disease that imposes heavy burdens on patients and caregivers, particularly because current treatments are not optimal and have serious long-term liabilities with chronic use that must be addressed.”