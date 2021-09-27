Evolv Technology Makes Security Smarter and More Proactive to Safely Reopen Venues

With vaccination rates continuing to increase, more venues are welcoming guests back in a safe and responsible way. Rising levels of gun violence, along with social unrest fueled by the global COVID-19 pandemic, have simultaneously increased guests’ unease while attending public venues. Evolv Insights helps venues keep their guests safe by providing on-demand insights to security experts to provide that all entry points are secure and visitors are flowing through without queueing up in long lines, creating security threats. Venue operations experts can also use the insights to improve their visitors’ experience.

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the global leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced further advancements to Evolv Insights, the company’s powerful SaaS-based analytics dashboard that provides security and operations professionals the ability to comprehensively review, analyze and collect valuable data on-demand from the Evolv Express system to prevent mass casualties.

Security solutions have long been considered sunk costs to executives. Smart venues are using cutting edge technology from Evolv to drive value back to the venue, while keeping it more secure. Venue operations can now rely on the expertise of security professionals and the insights they gather in decision-making, from venue staffing decisions to traffic management and monitoring decisions, to the retail and concessions offerings that make for a great visitor experience. Evolv Insights empowers security-led venue operations by helping to explore and compare data such as visitor arrival curves, system performance, alarm statistics, detection settings, threat category analysis, and event specific statistics.

“The venues and workplaces that are welcoming guests and employees back responsibly are putting safety and security at the forefront of that initiative, and Evolv Insights provides the data and insights necessary to provide the safest possible experience,” said Peter George, CEO, Evolv. “The ability to be proactive, continuously improve, and even predict security requirements for a venue to avoid future risks and provide a better guest experience is what security and venue operations are lacking. We are happy to continue to advance the digital threshold to fill that void.”