IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

dMY Technology Group III (the “Company” or “dMY III”) (NYSE: DMYI) announced today that its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with IonQ, a leader in quantum computing, is expected to be approved at the previously announced meeting of the Company’s stockholders on September 28, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time, with stockholders representing more than 60% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares having submitted proxies, of which shares representing more than 96% have indicated a vote in favor of the combination and the adoption of the related proposals. Upon the closing of the Business Combination (the “Closing”), IonQ expects to receive in excess of $600 million of gross proceeds, reflecting redemptions of Company units in the single-digit percentile by the Company’s stockholders prior to the redemption deadline, which occurred Friday, September 24th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

“The era of quantum computing has arrived, and IonQ is leading the way with our revolutionary trapped ion technology,” said Peter Chapman, President and CEO on IonQ. “We are proud to have tripled our bookings expectations for 2021, and are further thrilled to have recently struck market-making collaborations with Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Center for Applied Technology, GE Research and the University of Maryland. In addition, since March we have announced a host of partnerships across the leading cloud providers, making IonQ the only quantum computing company with cloud partnership across each of Amazon, Google and Microsoft and providing unmatched access to the top quantum programmers in the world. I want to thank the entire IonQ team for their tireless effort and look forward to continuing to pave the future of quantum computing.”

IonQ is a leader in quantum computing, utilizing a trapped-ion approach to create the world’s most powerful quantum computers. IonQ employs some of the world’s foremost talent in quantum, including Co-Founders Dr. Jungsang Kim and Dr. Chris Monroe, who have both been named to the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee to the White House and have been trailblazers in the world of quantum computing for decades. IonQ is dedicated to making quantum computing not just the technology of the future, but increasingly, the cutting-edge technology of today.

23.09.21IonQ and GE Research Partner to Explore How Quantum Computing Could Impact Risk Management
22.09.21IonQ and Fidelity Center for Applied Technology Demonstrate Quantum Machine Learning for Finance on IonQ Quantum Computers
22.09.21 IonQ Highlights Results, Achievements Since First Quarter 2021
21.09.21Goldman Sachs, QC Ware and IonQ Demonstrate Quantum Algorithms Proof-of-Concept That Could Revolutionize Financial Services, Other Industries
20.09.21IonQ Announces Second Cohort of Research Credit Program to Support Pioneering Trapped Ion Quantum Research
16.09.21Accenture and IonQ Collaborate to Accelerate Quantum Computing Into the Enterprise
09.09.21IonQ Triples Expectation for 2021 Contract Bookings
08.09.21IonQ and University of Maryland Establish First-of-Its-Kind National Quantum Lab
