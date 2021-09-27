IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds

dMY Technology Group III (the “Company” or “dMY III”) (NYSE: DMYI) announced today that its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with IonQ, a leader in quantum computing, is expected to be approved at the previously announced meeting of the Company’s stockholders on September 28, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time, with stockholders representing more than 60% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares having submitted proxies, of which shares representing more than 96% have indicated a vote in favor of the combination and the adoption of the related proposals. Upon the closing of the Business Combination (the “Closing”), IonQ expects to receive in excess of $600 million of gross proceeds, reflecting redemptions of Company units in the single-digit percentile by the Company’s stockholders prior to the redemption deadline, which occurred Friday, September 24th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

“The era of quantum computing has arrived, and IonQ is leading the way with our revolutionary trapped ion technology,” said Peter Chapman, President and CEO on IonQ. “We are proud to have tripled our bookings expectations for 2021, and are further thrilled to have recently struck market-making collaborations with Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Center for Applied Technology, GE Research and the University of Maryland. In addition, since March we have announced a host of partnerships across the leading cloud providers, making IonQ the only quantum computing company with cloud partnership across each of Amazon, Google and Microsoft and providing unmatched access to the top quantum programmers in the world. I want to thank the entire IonQ team for their tireless effort and look forward to continuing to pave the future of quantum computing.”

IonQ is a leader in quantum computing, utilizing a trapped-ion approach to create the world’s most powerful quantum computers. IonQ employs some of the world’s foremost talent in quantum, including Co-Founders Dr. Jungsang Kim and Dr. Chris Monroe, who have both been named to the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee to the White House and have been trailblazers in the world of quantum computing for decades. IonQ is dedicated to making quantum computing not just the technology of the future, but increasingly, the cutting-edge technology of today.