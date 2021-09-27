Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of October and November 2021
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed-end funds have declared their distributions pursuant to their managed distribution policy for the months of October and November 2021.
The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:
|
Month
|
Record Date
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
Payable Date
|
October
|
10/22/2021
|
10/21/2021
|
10/29/2021
|
November
|
11/22/2021
|
11/19/2021
|
11/30/2021
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Month
|
Amount
|
|
Change
|
WIW
|
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
|
October
|
$0.04350
|
$0.0075
|
|
November
|
$0.04350
|
|
Pursuant to its managed distribution policy, the Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to shareholders at a fixed rate per common share, which rate may be adjusted from time to time by the Fund’s Board of Trustees. Under the Fund’s managed distribution policy, if, for any monthly distribution, the value of the Fund’s net investment income and net realized capital gain is less than the amount of the distribution, the difference will be distributed from the Fund’s net assets (and may constitute a “return of capital”). The Board of Trustees may modify, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time. Any such modification, termination or suspension could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s shares.
|
