Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of October and November 2021

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of October and November 2021.

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date October 10/22/2021 10/21/2021 11/1/2021 November 11/22/2021 11/19/2021 12/1/2021

Ticker Fund Name Month Amount TYPE Change from

Previous

Distribution PAI Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. October $0.04650 Income - November $0.04650 Income WEA Western Asset Premier Bond Fund October $0.06600 Income - November $0.06600 Income

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Trustees. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005316/en/