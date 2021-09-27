Global Lighthouse Network Recognizes Protolabs as Fourth Industrial Revolution Leader

Protolabs is one of two North American companies entering the Lighthouse Network in 2021 that have showcased the global benefit of more sustainable and efficient solutions made possible through 4IR capabilities. The digital manufacturer’s Plymouth facility becomes only the 10 th Lighthouse based in the United States. Protolabs shares this honor with 24 Global Fortune 500 companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Proctor & Gamble, and Unilever, as members of this exclusive network.

The World Economic Forum, in collaboration with McKinsey & Company, established the Global Lighthouse Network in 2018 in response to the global manufacturing community lagging in the adoption of 4IR technologies. The Lighthouse Network serves as a platform for manufacturers showing leadership in using 4IR technologies to share and learn from best practices, support new partnerships and help other manufacturers deploy technology, adopt sustainable solutions, and transform their workforces. With its latest round of inductees, the Global Lighthouse Network sits at nearly 90 manufacturing sites around the world.

Through its induction into the Global Lighthouse Network, Protolabs’ injection molding facility was recognized for its transformation as a prototype provider to now a full production provider through the implementation of 4IR technologies connecting its e-commerce experience to the shop floor. Its end-to-end connection—termed the digital thread—enables the technology-driven manufacturer to provide production lead times in as fast as one day, instead of two to three months with traditional manufacturers.

“Protolabs was founded over 20 years ago with a digital mindset, and we have never stopped working towards our mission of offering the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world, serving our customers’ needs for high-quality prototyping and production using the most advanced manufacturing processes in the world,” explained Protolabs’ President and CEO, Rob Bodor. “We are honored to have these efforts recognized as part of the Lighthouse Network, and I look forward to exchanging learnings with our peers as Industry 4.0 continues to advance by leaps and bounds.”