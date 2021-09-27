Electromed, Inc. Announces Nominations of Kathy Tune and Joe Galatowitsch as New Independent Directors

As part of the agreement, Electromed will form a Finance and Strategy Committee of the Board that will be responsible for, among other things, making recommendations to the Board with respect to the Company’s strategy and value creation opportunities, including strategic growth and long-term business plans, research and development, capital allocation and M&A. The new Finance and Strategy Committee of the Board will be formed immediately following the Annual Meeting and will be chaired by Ms. Tune.

Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that it will nominate two new independent directors, Kathy Tune and Joe Galatowitsch, for election to its Board of Directors at the Company’s Fiscal 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”), to be held in November. In connection with these nominations, Electromed has entered into a cooperation agreement with Summers Value Partners LLC (“Summers Value Partners”), an investment firm that beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of Electromed’s outstanding common stock.

Steve Craney and George Winn, both current directors, have informed the Company of their intention to retire from the Board and their respective terms will expire as of the Annual Meeting. With these changes, the Electromed Board will continue to have seven directors following the Annual Meeting, four of whom will have joined in the past three years and a majority of whom will be women. The Board will elect a new independent Chair of the Board immediately following the Annual Meeting.

“The Electromed Board is committed to ongoing refreshment and ensuring that its directors possess the qualifications and experience needed to drive Electromed’s growth and strategic execution well into the future,” said Mr. Craney, Chairman of the Board. “Both Kathy and Joe possess unique insights and expertise in the healthcare and medical technology markets, and we are confident they will add valuable perspectives as Electromed continues its work to capitalize on the significant untapped market opportunity. On behalf of George and I, it has been a pleasure to have worked with so many talented colleagues and we are proud of all that the Company has accomplished over the past decade.”