checkAd

Electromed, Inc. Announces Nominations of Kathy Tune and Joe Galatowitsch as New Independent Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that it will nominate two new independent directors, Kathy Tune and Joe Galatowitsch, for election to its Board of Directors at the Company’s Fiscal 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”), to be held in November. In connection with these nominations, Electromed has entered into a cooperation agreement with Summers Value Partners LLC (“Summers Value Partners”), an investment firm that beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of Electromed’s outstanding common stock.

As part of the agreement, Electromed will form a Finance and Strategy Committee of the Board that will be responsible for, among other things, making recommendations to the Board with respect to the Company’s strategy and value creation opportunities, including strategic growth and long-term business plans, research and development, capital allocation and M&A. The new Finance and Strategy Committee of the Board will be formed immediately following the Annual Meeting and will be chaired by Ms. Tune.

Steve Craney and George Winn, both current directors, have informed the Company of their intention to retire from the Board and their respective terms will expire as of the Annual Meeting. With these changes, the Electromed Board will continue to have seven directors following the Annual Meeting, four of whom will have joined in the past three years and a majority of whom will be women. The Board will elect a new independent Chair of the Board immediately following the Annual Meeting.

“The Electromed Board is committed to ongoing refreshment and ensuring that its directors possess the qualifications and experience needed to drive Electromed’s growth and strategic execution well into the future,” said Mr. Craney, Chairman of the Board. “Both Kathy and Joe possess unique insights and expertise in the healthcare and medical technology markets, and we are confident they will add valuable perspectives as Electromed continues its work to capitalize on the significant untapped market opportunity. On behalf of George and I, it has been a pleasure to have worked with so many talented colleagues and we are proud of all that the Company has accomplished over the past decade.”

Seite 1 von 5
Electromed Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Electromed, Inc. Announces Nominations of Kathy Tune and Joe Galatowitsch as New Independent Directors Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that it will nominate two new independent directors, Kathy Tune and Joe Galatowitsch, for election to its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the ...
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Electromed, Inc. to Participate in the 2021 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten