GeneTx and Ultragenyx Announce FDA has Removed Clinical Hold on Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of GTX-102 for the Treatment of Angelman Syndrome in the U.S.

“The dosing protocol across the three regions is designed to provide a broad picture on dose response to inform loading and maintenance regimens as we move to the next phase of development,” said Scott Stromatt, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of GeneTx. “We are working with urgency to begin treating study participants in all three regions over the next several months recognizing that there is no approved therapy available for the Angelman community.”

SARASOTA, Fla. and NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneTx Biotherapeutics LLC and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), companies partnered in the development of GTX-102, an investigational treatment for Angelman syndrome, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has removed the clinical hold and GeneTx may begin dosing naïve patients in the Phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 in pediatric patients with Angelman syndrome. GeneTx previously received clearance, under a separate amendment, to begin the Phase 1/2 study in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Phase 1/2 study design in the United States

The Phase 1/2 open-label, multiple-dose study evaluates the safety, tolerability, and plasma and cerebrospinal fluid concentrations of GTX-102 in pediatric patients with Angelman syndrome with a genetically confirmed diagnosis of full maternal UBE3A gene deletion.

Naïve Patient Dose-loading Phase

Under the amended U.S. protocol, eight patients (4 to < 8 years of age) who were not previously treated with GTX-102 will be enrolled into two groups, an active group and an age-matched comparator group. The active group will receive four monthly 2 mg doses of GTX-102, while the comparator group will have limited assessments at baseline and Day 128. Patients in the comparator group will then be eligible to receive GTX-102 under the same dosing strategy as the active group.

Maintenance Phase

All U.S. patients who have completed the dose-loading phase will then move to a maintenance phase during which they will receive 2 mg of GTX-102 every three months and continue to be monitored for response and safety.

Phase 1/2 study design in U.K. and Canada

Under the protocol approved in the U.K. and Canada, approximately 12 patients will be enrolled into two cohorts split by age: patients ages 4 to < 8 years will be enrolled into Cohort 4, and patients ages 8 to < 18 years will be enrolled into Cohort 5. Two in the younger cohort and two in the older cohort will be enrolled first and assessed after two doses by a data safety monitoring board. If recommended, then an additional four patients can be enrolled in each of the two cohorts.