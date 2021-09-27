checkAd

Exela Technologies Launches DrySign in the Philippines

MANILLA, Philippines, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced the launch of its comprehensive electronic signature solution, DrySign, in the Philippines following a well-received rollout in the North American and Indian markets. DrySign enables users to cost-effectively sign documents from almost anywhere, requiring only an internet-enabled device. DrySign is a sustainable platform as it eliminates the need to print, scan, email, and post documents, ultimately saving paper and benefitting the environment. With the acceleration of remote working and increased social distancing, traditional in-person signing practices are being challenged and organizations of all sizes are increasingly adopting electronic signature solutions. Sign up at drysign.exelatech.ph.

DrySign allows users to e-sign, safeguarding documents through a robust audit trail. Users can also invite multiple recipients to e-sign via a hierarchical group sign, thus facilitating remote document delivery, document storage, and end-to-end document execution and management. DrySign is also compliant with Filipino regulations. (Sec. 5(e) of the Electronic Commerce Act and certified by Entrust, a certification authority enabled by public key infrastructure technology.)

Exela offers various competitively priced plans for individuals, SMBs, and enterprises. Additionally, DrySign offers flexible plans to meet your digital signing needs ranging from a Free version to a Professional version priced on a per user per month basis.

“The Philippines represents over 111 million people and is a market that can benefit from our robust e-signature platform, positively disrupting the existing protocols. We look forward to expanding our global footprint and are excited to offer a solution that can forward economic progress while also pushing forward our ESG initiatives” noted Suresh Yannamani, President of Exela Technologies.

Find out more about DrySign in the Philippines:                                

drysign.exelatech.ph                                

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/drysign-by-exela

