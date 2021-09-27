Exela Technologies Launches DrySign in the Philippines

MANILLA, Philippines, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced the launch of its comprehensive electronic signature solution, DrySign, in the Philippines following a well-received rollout in the North American and Indian markets. DrySign enables users to cost-effectively sign documents from almost anywhere, requiring only an internet-enabled device. DrySign is a sustainable platform as it eliminates the need to print, scan, email, and post documents, ultimately saving paper and benefitting the environment. With the acceleration of remote working and increased social distancing, traditional in-person signing practices are being challenged and organizations of all sizes are increasingly adopting electronic signature solutions. Sign up at drysign.exelatech.ph .



DrySign allows users to e-sign, safeguarding documents through a robust audit trail. Users can also invite multiple recipients to e-sign via a hierarchical group sign, thus facilitating remote document delivery, document storage, and end-to-end document execution and management. DrySign is also compliant with Filipino regulations. (Sec. 5(e) of the Electronic Commerce Act and certified by Entrust, a certification authority enabled by public key infrastructure technology.)