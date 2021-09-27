checkAd

Enphase Energy Announces Expansion into Brazil

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced the Company has entered the Brazilian solar market with the introduction of its IQ 7+ microinverters.

Enphase will start shipping its IQ 7+ microinverters for residential and small commercial installers across Brazil starting in October 2021. The Enphase microinverter systems will be outfitted with Enphase Envoy communications gateways, which connect an Enphase-based solar system to the Enphase Enlighten monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“We are very excited to bring Enphase products to our customers in Brazil, building on the value we’ve been creating for years,” said Matheus Bazan, founder and CEO of Solstar Brazil. “Enphase and Solstar share the same values and our goal is to expand the Brazilian solar market with the best products and best customer service.”

IQ 7+ microinverters leverage Enphase's unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing to provide exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The Company's microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 20-year limited warranty in the Brazilian solar market.

“Our entry into Brazil’s rapidly growing solar market is very exciting,” said Marco Krapels, vice president, market expansion at Enphase Energy. “Enphase microinverter systems feature unparalleled safety, simplicity and reliability, which enable residential and small commercial installers to spend less time installing and servicing systems and more time providing a superior customer experience, including 24/7 customer support. In addition, we are working with financing partners in Brazil like Solfácil to help expand access to Enphase products.”

For more information on Enphase Energy in Brazil, please visit the website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 36 million microinverters, and approximately 1.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, IQ 7, Envoy, Enlighten, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners. 

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products; our customer service operations; anticipated offering of financing solutions; and the performance by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law. 

Contact:

Enphase Energy
press@enphaseenergy.com





