Daré Bioscience Announces NIH Grant Award to Support Development of DARE-LARC1

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced a Notice of Award of a grant from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute Of Child Health & Human Development (NICHD), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), for $309,614. This grant will support the development of DARE-LARC1, Daré’s investigational user-controlled, long-acting reversible contraceptive (LARC), and such funding is in addition to a separate unrelated grant award for this program of up to $48.95 million announced earlier this year.

“This commitment of funding from the NIH underscores the progress made to date on DARE-LARC1 and highlights the global unmet need for further innovation in long-acting, reversible contraceptive options for women,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President & CEO of Daré Bioscience.

DARE-LARC1 is an investigational contraceptive implant currently in preclinical development. The technology underpinning DARE-LARC1 was originally developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) by renowned researchers Robert Langer, Ph.D. and Michael J. Cima, Ph.D. DARE-LARC1 is designed to store and precisely deliver hundreds of therapeutic doses of the contraceptive levonorgestrel over a period of years and to be controlled by the user, without further intervention by a healthcare provider. DARE-LARC1’s woman-centered design seeks to offer the benefits of traditional LARC products with the added flexibility and convenience for the user to pause and resume release of levonorgestrel, depending on her desire for fertility or contraceptive protection.

“The current FDA-approved LARCs offer high rates of contraception effectiveness over periods ranging from 3 to 10 years, however, they can be burdensome for women, requiring a physician to insert and subsequently remove the LARC in order to return to fertility. DARE-LARC1 seeks to improve upon this profile by enabling a woman to pause her contraception when she wishes to conceive and to subsequently resume contraception at a future time,” said Elizabeth Proos, Vice President, Product Development for Daré Bioscience. “Our goal for DARE-LARC1 is to provide a level of contraceptive effectiveness comparable to other approved LARCs but without the need for multiple procedures to insert, remove and reinsert the device.”