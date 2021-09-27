BetterLife Files Patent for TD-0148A for Treatment of Cluster Headaches and Related Disorders

BetterLife is developing one of the new compositions of 2-bromo-LSD (“TD-0148A”) covered by its newly filed provisional patent application. TD-0148A is a second-generation lysergic acid diethylamide (“LSD”) derivative molecule that does not cause hallucinations, and therefore not subject to controlled substance regulations. In addition, the synthesis of TD-1048A is via non-controlled substance synthetic routes and therefore not subject to controlled substance regulatory restrictions.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce it has applied for patent protection of new compositions of 2-bromo-LSD for its use in the treatment of cluster headaches, neuropathic pain and range of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and PTSD, and related disorders.

BetterLife is already in advanced stages of GMP manufacturing TD-0148A and initiated the necessary preclinical IND-enabling studies for TD-0148A. TD-0148A is currently in preclinical pharmacology and other IND-enabling studies and in 2022, BetterLife will file its IND and start Phases 1 and 2 in healthy subjects for major depressive disorder.

Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife, commented, “The inventions covered by this provisional patent filing hold great promise, and helps us advance on our path to becoming a leader in the psychedelic drug space which is estimated to become a US$6.85-billion industry by 2027. We are excited to be developing and bringing to market treatments addressing cluster headaches, neuropathic pain and range of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and PTSD, and related disorders.”

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, TD-0148A and TD-010, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

TD-0148A, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is the only non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife’s synthesis patent for TD-0148A eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent for composition and method of use covers treatment of depression, migraines, post-traumatic stress disorder and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders. The global depression drugs market reached US$12.41 billion in 2019 and projected to reach near US$25 billion by 2030. According to the WHO, depression is one of the leading causes of disability, impacting approximately 265 million people in the world.