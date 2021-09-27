checkAd

Ensysce Biosciences Announces $15 Million Convertible Note Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors (“Investors”) in the form of senior secured convertible notes (the “Notes”) and warrants exercisable for Ensysce common stock (the “Warrants”) in a private placement for an aggregate investment of $15 million. An initial funding by the Investors occurred on September 24, 2021, for $5 million prior to fees and offering expenses.

The Notes are convertible into shares of Ensysce common stock at a conversion price of $5.87, a 30% premium to the base price set at the time of the initial closing. The Notes have a maturity date of 21 months from the applicable closing date and will bear interest from date of issuance at 5.0% per annum, with monthly principal payments in cash or common stock beginning approximately 90 days after the initial closing. The Notes were issued with an original discount of six percent (6%). The Warrants have the right to purchase up to 361,158 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $7.63, a 30% premium to the conversion price. The Warrants are exercisable for five years following the date of issuance.

The total gross proceeds from the issuance of the Notes pursuant to the securities purchase agreement, expected to be $15 million before fees and expenses, will be used for general working capital purposes. At the first closing, $5 million of funding was secured. The second closing is expected to occur upon satisfaction of certain conditions, at which time the Company will issue to the institutional investors referenced above, (i) Notes in the aggregate principal amount of $10.6 million for an aggregate purchase price of $10 million and (ii) Warrants to purchase 722,317 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $7.63.

“This financing marks another step forward in advancing our mission to transform pain treatment and provide a critical solution to the opioid crisis,” said Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO of Ensysce Biosciences. “These proceeds complement the funds received upon our merger with Leisure Acquisition Corp and funding available through our federal government grants. This financing should enable us to advance our lead clinical programs, including completion of our PF614-102 bioequivalence study and our nasal and oral human abuse liability studies, as a well as to continue expanding our pipeline of products in the pain, opioid use disorder (OUD) and ADHD space.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ensysce Biosciences Announces $15 Million Convertible Note Financing SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
Anders Sundström proposed as new Chairman of the Board in SkiStar
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
AAR awarded $41M contract by National Nuclear Security Administration to provide a reconfigured ...
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...