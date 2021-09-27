Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Results from VONO-103, a Phase 1 Study Evaluating Gastric Acid Inhibition of Vonoprazan and Lansoprazole (PREVACID)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today reported results from VONO-103, a Phase 1 trial evaluating the effects of vonoprazan 20 mg once daily (“QD”) and lansoprazole 30 mg QD in healthy U.S. subjects. In the study, vonoprazan demonstrated significantly greater acid inhibition as compared to lansoprazole. The study treatments were generally well tolerated with no serious adverse events reported.

The primary pharmacodynamic endpoints of VONO-103 were mean gastric pH over twenty-four hours (“mean 24-hour pH value”) and the percentage of time with gastric pH above 4 (pH>4 holding time ratio or “pH>4 HTR”) on Days 1 and 7. Gastric pH levels are measured on a logarithmic scale from 0.0 to 14.0, in which each point represents a 10-fold change in acidity and higher pH values represent lower acidity.

Following the first dose, the mean 24-hour gastric pH value on Day 1 for vonoprazan was 4.6 as compared to 2.8 for lansoprazole (p<0.0001). The least squares mean pH>4 HTR on Day 1 for vonoprazan was 62.2% as compared to 23.2% for lansoprazole.1

The greater gastric acid inhibition was maintained after seven days of once daily dosing. The mean 24-hour pH value on Day 7 for vonoprazan was 5.9 as compared to 3.8 for lansoprazole (p<0.0001). The least squares mean pH>4 HTR on Day 7 was 86.8% for vonoprazan as compared to 42.1% for lansoprazole.1

“Acid suppression has been shown to be an important factor in the treatment of acid-related gastrointestinal disorders,” said Eckhard Leifke, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Phathom. “We are very pleased with today’s results, as they demonstrate that vonoprazan provides more powerful gastric acid suppression after both one day and seven days of once daily administration as compared to the PPI, lansoprazole.”

VONO-103 is the first pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) and safety study comparing vonoprazan 20 mg QD and lansoprazole 30 mg QD. Phathom is also currently conducting PHALCON-EE, a Phase 3 study in patients with erosive esophagitis, comparing vonoprazan and lansoprazole in both healing and maintenance of healing of erosions, as well as the relief of heartburn. Topline results of PHALCON-EE are expected in October 2021.