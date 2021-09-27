checkAd

Microlab Expands Portfolio of Award-Winning SMART Passives System Strengthening Its Position as the Leader in Real-Time Public Safety DAS Monitoring

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), announced its Microlab brand has expanded the portfolio of products using its innovative, patent pending SMART (System Monitor, Alarm, Report Technology) capabilities. The first Microlab SMART product, the SMART Coupler, won the 2020 Connected Real Estate Tech Award for Best In-Building Public Safety Solution. That same technology and capability are now being deployed in two new SMART couplers. Along with the new SMART couplers, Microlab is introducing a series of DC Pass Tappers that enable network designers to more cost-effectively and flexibly deploy SMART technology.

The new SMART couplers are narrowband devices (380 MHz – 520 MHz and 700 MHz – 960 MHz), that provide the same functionality as the original SMART couplers but are now public-safety-band specific and more economical for larger deployments where a greater number of couplers are required. The DC Pass tappers cover 137 MHz – 960 MHz. Combined with the existing portfolio of SMART Couplers and the head-end SMART Gateway, the new SMART Couplers and DC Pass Tappers provide active diagnostic tools for system monitoring with failure detection and isolation capabilities, ensuring Public Safety DAS owners can depend on the operation of their critical communication systems.

“Since the introduction of the SMART Passives System in 2019, Microlab has provided this unique monitoring and diagnostic solution to system designers and integrators working on new construction and retrofits of critical public safety infrastructure,” said Tom McCabe, Public Safety Business Development Manager. “Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) are developing fire codes and safety requirements calling out the needs to specifically monitor components in a Public Safety DAS, and Microlab is well positioned with its expanded line of SMART passives to provide an economic method to monitor, alarm, and report necessary system diagnostics to get buildings into compliance.”

The SMART Passives System is made up of a SMART Gateway at the head-end and SMART Couplers deployed in the DAS. Each coupler reports the Voltage Standing Wave Ratio (VSWR) at each port based on a calibrated CW tone generated by the gateway. By storing and comparing the VSWR at each port over time, the SMART Passives System can report network degradation and failures, such as an open or short circuit. The gateway then communicates the alarm via e-mail, SMS, or SNMP and pinpoints the location where the failure occurred. SMART Couplers are designed to replace the required tappers and couplers already used in a passive DAS network and require no additional hardware, special tools, power, or Ethernet connectivity. Power for the SMART Coupler and all communications back and forth with the SMART Gateway is done over an existing RF coaxial cable.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Microlab Expands Portfolio of Award-Winning SMART Passives System Strengthening Its Position as the Leader in Real-Time Public Safety DAS Monitoring Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), announced its Microlab brand has expanded the portfolio of products using its innovative, patent pending SMART (System Monitor, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
Anders Sundström proposed as new Chairman of the Board in SkiStar
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
AAR awarded $41M contract by National Nuclear Security Administration to provide a reconfigured ...
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...