ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 20-Sep-21 54,319 719.08 39,059,679.36 21-Sep-21 53,579 729.07 39,062,643.29 22-Sep-21 53,456 730.75 39,063,084.26 23-Sep-21 51,942 752.05 39,063,220.03 24-Sep-21 52,628 742.25 39,062,927.75

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).