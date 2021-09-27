checkAd

MariMed Announces Appointment of Steve West as Vice President, Investor Relations

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) (“MariMed” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced the appointment of Steve West as Vice President, Investor Relations. He brings to MariMed nearly 20 years of capital markets experience as an investor relations professional and sell-side analyst.

Prior to joining MariMed, West led investor relations at industry-leading companies, including cannabis and hemp products company Neptune Wellness Solutions, cannabis multi-state operator Acreage Holdings, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Panera Bread Company. Before transitioning to investor relations, West spent nearly 10 years as a sell-side analyst, primarily covering restaurants at ITG, Stifel Nicolaus, and A.G. Edwards. Earlier in his career, he served as a finance director for Procter & Gamble.

West has been recognized by Institutional Investors magazine as “Best Investor Relations Professional” and for leading the “Best Investor Relations Program.” Additionally, as a recognized Wall Street analyst, he was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as “Best on The Street,” and the Financial Times as “Top Stock Picker.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Steve to the MariMed team and look forward to him improving our messaging and relationships to the capital markets,” said Bob Fireman, MariMed’s CEO and President. “Steve has extensive experience with U.S. cannabis operators and retail stalwarts. He has the perfect skill set to convey the MariMed success story to institutions and investors looking for the next up and coming public cannabis MSO.”

Prior to working in the capital markets, West served more than 14 years in the United States Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer. He earned his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from Washington University in St. Louis and received his Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the United States Naval Academy.

About MariMed
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bourne Baking Co., and K-Fusion. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com. 

Media Contact:
Trailblaze PR
Email: marimed@trailblaze.co 

Company Contact:
Howard Schacter
Chief Communications Officer
Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
Steve West
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: ir@marimedinc.com 

 





