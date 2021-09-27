SeqLL Announces Publication of a New Blood-Based RNA Sequencing Method to Detect Coronary Artery Disease

The study, “RNA Sequencing of Blood in Coronary Artery Disease: Involvement of Regulatory T-cell Imbalance”, was led by Timothy McCaffery, PhD, Professor of Medicine at the George Washington University (GW) School of Medicine and Health Sciences, with support from a public-private relationship with SeqLL, and support from the St. Laurent Institute and True Bearing Diagnostics, included researchers and physicians from GW as well as Inova Health System (Inova) of Northern Virginia.

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeqLL Inc. (“SeqLL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SQL), a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple “omics” fields, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of a new blood-based RNA Sequencing method to detect Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) powered by SeqLL’s tSMS platform in the September issue of BMC Medical Genomics .

Diagnosis of CAD is typically based on coronary angiography, an imaging process used to detect restricted blood flow in the heart’s major arteries. Up to 40% of the 1 million cardiac catheterizations performed in the U.S., however, have a “no blockage” test result, despite clinical indications. To improve diagnostic options, Dr. McCaffrey’s study used a cutting-edge sequencing method to identify an RNA signature in the whole blood of CAD patients who had received diagnoses via angiographies.

“Using SeqLL’s tSMS platform, our team was able to sequence millions of RNA strands per patient at single molecule resolution. This allowed us to reproducibly identify specific RNA transcripts that were altered in patients with coronary disease,” Dr. McCaffrey said. He added that “cardiologists were able to collect the blood while the patients underwent angiographic imaging of their arteries.”

Between two cohorts, one at GW and one at Inova, Dr. McCaffrey and the research team pinpointed new biomarkers from the identified genes that could lend insight into the cause of CAD. For example, they determined that patients with atherosclerosis had reduced activity of their regulatory T-cells, or suppressor T-cells.

“Accumulating evidence suggests that autoimmunity may play a significant factor in CAD. Based on the gene expression pattern in our studies, it appears as though the patient’s immune system becomes stressed, which causes an inappropriate attack on their own arteries,” Dr. McCaffrey explained. “This immune connection extends to COVID-19 as well, as patients have experienced heart-related issues following their bouts with the virus. Our results outperformed the conventional clinical prediction model for CAD and using this new method, blood tests for diagnosing CAD could transform health care.”