Athenex Announces Phased European Launch of Klisyri (tirbanibulin) for the Treatment of Actinic Keratosis

AK is one of the most common diagnoses made by dermatologists in Europe and Almirall plans to a phased roll-out for other European countries

Klisyri has been approved for the treatment of actinic keratosis by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and will initially be available for prescription in the UK and Germany

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, announced today that its partner, Almirall (Almirall, S.A., BME: ALM), has launched Klisyri (tirbanibulin) in Germany and the UK. Klisyri received approval by the European Commission and the UK Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in July and August of 2021, respectively, for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) of the face and scalp in adults.

Tirbanibulin is a novel, topical first-in-class microtubule inhibitor with a selective antiproliferative mechanism of action that we believe represents a significant step forward in the treatment of AK due to its short treatment protocol (one application daily for 5 days), proven efficacy, and safety profile.

“We are extremely pleased to see Klisyri launching in these two major European markets by our partner Almirall,” said Dr. Johnson Lau, Chief Executive Officer of Athenex. “The launch of Klisyri represents an option with acceptable tolerability and shorter duration of treatment for dermatologists to provide their patients. Athenex is also working with our commercial partners in other geographies on either clinical studies or regulatory filings and expect to launch in more geographic areas in 2022, making this important treatment available to more AK patients.”

Under the terms of the license agreement with Almirall, Athenex is eligible to receive up to $45M in milestone payments associated with launch and expansion into additional indications. The Company is also eligible to receive additional sales-related milestone payments. The terms of agreement included tiered royalties payable to Athenex starting at 15%, based on annual net sales.

Athenex also has strategic partnerships for tirbanibulin with Seqirus Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of CSL Limited in Australia and New Zealand, PharmaEssentia for Japan and Taiwan, and Xiangxue Pharmaceuticals in China.

About Klisyri (tirbanibulin)

Klisyri (tirbanibulin) is a microtubule inhibitor indicated for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) of the face or scalp. Two phase III studies (KX01-AK-003 and KX01-AK-004) evaluated the efficacy and safety of tirbanibulin ointment 1% (10 mg/g) in adults with AK on the face or scalp. The studies achieved their primary endpoint, which was defined as 100% clearance of the AK lesions at Day 57 within the face or scalp treatment areas, each study achieving statistical significance (p<0.0001) on this endpoint[1].