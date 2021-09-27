Erasca is Named One of Fierce Biotech’s “Fierce 15” Biotechnology Companies of 2021

“Speaking with this year’s class of Fierce 15 winners showed us that not even a global pandemic can stop incredible innovations in medicine, and we’re on the cusp of some new breakthrough treatments despite unprecedented disruption last year,” said Annalee Armstrong, Senior Editor of Fierce Biotech. “The Fierce Biotech team heard one thing in common from our 2021 Fierce 15 winners: strong teams of scientists and professionals united in a goal to advance life-changing medicines. We’re proud to showcase this esteemed group of emerging biotechs to the world.”

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that Fierce Biotech has named it as one of 2021’s “Fierce 15” biotechnology companies, identifying Erasca as one of the industry’s most promising biotechnology companies.

Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca’s chairman, CEO, and co-founder continued, “We are honored to be recognized by Fierce Biotech as an innovative biotechnology leader, highlighting the transformative potential of our lofty mission to erase cancer. Having assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry, we are dedicated to comprehensively shutting down multiple oncogenic drivers within one of cancer’s most frequently mutated pathways, which accounts for approximately 5.5 million new cases of cancer worldwide per year. We believe this robust and systematic approach, tailored to patients with diverse cancer types and molecular alterations, offers therapeutic hope for treating some of the most aggressive cancers.”

Now in its 19th year, the Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being “fierce” – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. Every year, Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of early-stage companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers, and a competitive market position.

