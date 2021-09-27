Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Data for Rezafungin at IDWeek 2021

Rezafungin is a novel once-weekly echinocandin currently being studied in Phase 3 trials for the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections, including in critically ill patients. Cidara expects to announce top-line data from its Phase 3 ReSTORE trial by the end of 2021 and anticipates filing a New Drug Application (NDA) in the U.S. and similar regulatory filings outside the U.S. in mid-2022.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that it will present new clinical and non-clinical data in three on-demand poster presentations, including data on rezafungin clinical safety and pharmacokinetics in people with hepatic impairment, at IDWeek taking place virtually from September 29-October 3, 2021.

On-demand poster presentations will be available on September 29. Presentation details are summarized below.

Title: Effect of Hepatic Impairment on the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of Rezafungin

Presenter: Jade Huguet, Pharm.D., Director, Clinical Pharmacology Altasciences

Poster Session: Medical Mycology

Title: Activity of Rezafungin and Comparator Antifungal Agents Tested Against a Worldwide Collection of Contemporaneous Invasive Fungal Isolates (2019-2020)

Presenter: Cecilia G. Carvalhaes, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Director, JMI Laboratories, Inc.

Poster Session: Novel Agents

Title: A Multicenter, Mixed-Method Evaluation of Delayed Hospital Discharge in Patients with Invasive Candidiasis Receiving Echinocandins

Presenter: Jinhee Jo, Pharm.D., University of Houston

Poster Session: Antimicrobial Stewardship: Trends in Antimicrobial Prescribing

To register and view the full schedule, visit IDWeek’s website here. Copies of the presentations will be made available on the Publications section of Cidara’s website.

About Rezafungin

Rezafungin is a novel once weekly echinocandin being developed for both the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections, such as candidemia and invasive candidiasis. The structure and properties of rezafungin are specifically designed to improve upon a clinically validated mechanism intended to enhance its efficacy and safety potential for patients. Cidara is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial with rezafungin for the first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis (ReSTORE trial) and a second Phase 3 clinical trial of once-weekly rezafungin for the prevention of invasive fungal disease in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation (ReSPECT trial).