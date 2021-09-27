checkAd

SeaChange International Appoints Veteran TMT Executive Peter D. Aquino as President & Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, and streaming platforms, has appointed Peter D. Aquino as the company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer effective today. Mr. Aquino brings to SeaChange more than 30 years of experience in the technology, media, and telecommunication (TMT) industry, and enters the stage as the company transitions to tech-forward use cases for its cable and streaming customers.

“With our strong balance sheet, enhanced product portfolio, and continued momentum, this is the right time to attract a high-caliber leader like Pete to take SeaChange to the next level of growth and profitability. The Board and I have known Pete for many years and are confident that his experience and relationships with cable MSOs, telcos, vendors, and partners will benefit our team, customers, and ultimately drive value for our shareholders,” said Robert Pons, Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Aquino commented: “I am very excited to join SeaChange at such a pivotal time in its growth and potential for new innovation given its decades of performance and software development. We have an opportunity to leverage SeaChange’s strong skillset and technology platform to continue to lean forward on strengthening our existing video and advertising capabilities, and accelerate our momentum as a leading provider of streaming services in a global TAM that is exploding. We will be executing in a tailwind of high-demand products and services, especially in video streaming and Ad Tech globally, and I really look forward to joining the team and rolling our sleeves up.”   

Mr. Aquino joins SeaChange International following a successful tenure at Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (“Spartacus AC”) (NASDAQ: TMTS), a special purpose acquisition company, where he currently serves as Chairman and CEO. Spartacus AC has announced a business combination with NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, which is expected to close in Q4 2021. Mr. Aquino is expected to continue to serve as Spartacus AC’s Chairman and CEO until its business combination with NextNav closes, and he expects to join the board of NextNav upon the close of the business combination. Prior to Spartacus AC, Mr. Aquino held lead executive positions at a range of leading technology companies, including: Chairman and CEO of Internap Corporation, Chairman and CEO of Primus Telecommunications Group, and President and CEO of RCN Corporation. At RCN Corp, Mr. Aquino led the company’s transformation into an all-digital HDTV cable multiple system operator (MSO) and created an advanced Metro-fiber network. Mr. Aquino began his career at Bell Atlantic (now Verizon) in 1983, and has served on numerous public company boards, including: Lumos Networks, FairPoint Communications, Alaska Communications, and TiVo Corp (prior to its sale to Rovi in 2016). Mr. Aquino holds a bachelor’s degree from Montclair State University in New Jersey, and an M.B.A. from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SeaChange International Appoints Veteran TMT Executive Peter D. Aquino as President & Chief Executive Officer BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, and streaming platforms, has appointed Peter D. Aquino as the company’s new President and Chief Executive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
Anders Sundström proposed as new Chairman of the Board in SkiStar
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
AAR awarded $41M contract by National Nuclear Security Administration to provide a reconfigured ...
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...