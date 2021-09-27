Google Selects Similarweb to Power New ‘Export Readiness’ Service, Part of Google’s Market Finder Platform

“There’s never been a better time for businesses to go global, but small- and medium-sized businesses often face trouble knowing where to start,” says Marco Giorgini, Marketing Platforms Lead at Google. “Market Finder was designed to help SMBs harness the digital insights they need to grow confidently. We chose to work with Similarweb for this important initiative because of the unique accuracy of their digital data and insight.”

Market Finder diagnoses a business’ export readiness. The process is based on user inputs across four main areas — general assessment, competitive position, global operations, and marketing readiness. The score is calculated based on an analysis of Similarweb insights, including:

Share of domestic vs international traffic

Top site competitors

Top countries sending traffic to both site and its top competitors' sites

Share of organic vs paid media, for both site and its top competitors' sites

“In today’s borderless world, digital-first companies have unprecedented opportunities for growth,” says Benjamin Seror, Chief Product Officer at Similarweb. “Google’s Market Finder is an essential tool for any business looking to expand into new markets in a data-driven way. We are excited to collaborate with Google’s International Growth team to help bring this new service to market.”

About Similarweb:

As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarweb’s insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/about/

