Twist Bioscience Appoints Dennis Cho as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the appointment of Dennis Cho as senior vice president, general counsel and chief ethics and compliance officer. Mr. Cho brings more than 25 years of corporate legal experience, most of which has been in the biotech industry.

“Dennis is a giant of biopharma deals with a proven track record in, and commitment to, the biotech industry. He has provided counsel on all types of transactions and collaborations, which makes him ideal for the role at Twist,” commented Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We look forward to having his guidance as Twist continues to grow and expand.”

Mr. Cho was most recently assistant general counsel at CytomX Therapeutics, where he was department head for all deals and contracts as well as day-to-day lead on compliance and numerous other legal subject matters. Prior to CytomX, Mr. Cho was the lead transactional attorney on antibody-related licenses and collaborations, major commercial agreements, and combination trials at Seattle Genetics. Before that, he spent nine years at Celgene as the lead West Coast attorney supervising over 100 business transactions, including in- and out- licenses, options, collaborations and M&A agreements, and held primary legal responsibility for Celgene’s alliances, equity investments and “big data” machine learning initiative. Prior to Celgene, Mr. Cho served as general counsel for four private and public companies. He earned his J.D. and a B.A. in Molecular Cell Biology (Genetics) from University of California, Berkeley.

“I am thrilled to join the world class team at Twist. With four distinct areas of growth in synthetic biology, NGS, biopharma and data storage, the clear opportunity to really impact human progress by improving health and sustainability is both incredibly exciting and motivating,” said Mr. Cho.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

