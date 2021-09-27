Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial in Alzheimer’s disease and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, today announced that it will participate at the upcoming 14 th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD 2021) conference scheduled for November 9-12, 2021, in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as virtually. Cortexyme will present results from its Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial evaluating the efficacy of its lead small molecule atuzaginstat in 643 mild to moderate Alzheimer’s patients. Cortexyme expects to announce top-line results in advance of its scientific presentation at CTAD 2021. Results of the GAIN Trial’s Phase 2 periodontal disease REPAIR sub-study also are expected to be announced by mid-November.

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company is advancing its disease-modifying therapy in mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, in addition to growing a proprietary pipeline of first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease, periodontitis, coronavirus and other diseases with high unmet clinical need. Cortexyme’s lead program targets a specific, infectious pathogen called P. gingivalis found in the brain and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models. The company’s causation evidence for Alzheimer’s disease and the mechanism of its novel therapeutic has been independently replicated and confirmed by multiple laboratories around the world, as well as published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. To learn more about Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com or follow @Cortexyme on Twitter.

