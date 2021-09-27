ShiftPixy Secures Virus-Killing Genesis One Technology to Make Restaurants Safer

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a national staffing enterprise that designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform, today announced an agreement in principle with Quelliv, Inc., the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of the anti-viral, bio-technology Genesis One laser device, to better support restaurants and retailers in keeping their businesses and customers safe.

Designed to meet the unique environmental and health issues for people in space, ShiftPixy has secured the exclusive distribution rights for the Genesis One anti-virus laser systems for use in restaurants and retail.

“We were introduced to the Genesis One technology late last year and saw an opportunity to help our restaurant clients keep their dining rooms cleaner and safer in the face of COVID,” said ShiftPixy CEO and Founder Scott Absher. “An independent lab has tested the Genesis One equipment and confirmed the technology’s viral killing capability under realistic conditions.”

ShiftPixy currently intends to offer the anti-viral system as an extension of its services to current clients initially with a major rollout planned for calendar 2022.

For more information, visit www.shiftpixy.com.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy (PIXY) provides a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s nearly 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

