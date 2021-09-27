EQRx Appoints Kathy Giusti to Board of Directors

EQRx, a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced the appointment of Kathy Giusti to the Company’s board of directors. Ms. Giusti is recognized as a pioneer in precision medicine and is the founder and chief mission officer of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF).

“Kathy is an inspirational leader, tireless patient advocate and is widely recognized for establishing innovative, patient-centric research models that have accelerated the development of lifesaving treatments,” said Melanie Nallicheri, chief executive officer of EQRx. “We are thrilled to welcome Kathy to our board and believe her passion and expertise will be invaluable as we further amplify our relentless drive to create true access to innovative, affordable medicines.”