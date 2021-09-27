checkAd

EQRx Appoints Kathy Giusti to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

EQRx, a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced the appointment of Kathy Giusti to the Company’s board of directors. Ms. Giusti is recognized as a pioneer in precision medicine and is the founder and chief mission officer of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF).

“Kathy is an inspirational leader, tireless patient advocate and is widely recognized for establishing innovative, patient-centric research models that have accelerated the development of lifesaving treatments,” said Melanie Nallicheri, chief executive officer of EQRx. “We are thrilled to welcome Kathy to our board and believe her passion and expertise will be invaluable as we further amplify our relentless drive to create true access to innovative, affordable medicines.”

Under Kathy’s leadership, the MMRF has established partnerships and collaborative research models in precision medicine. Since the MMRF was founded, 15 drugs have been approved to treat multiple myeloma. Kathy also co-chairs and helped found the Harvard Business School Kraft Precision Medicine Accelerator, a partnership between Harvard Business School and the Robert and Myra Kraft Family Foundation. Previously, Kathy held leadership positions in the pharmaceutical industry including at G.D. Searle and Merck.

Kathy, a multiple myeloma patient, has been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World and was ranked #19 on Fortune’s list of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders. Kathy was previously appointed to President Obama’s Precision Medicine Initiative Working Group and served as an advisor to the Biden Moonshot program. She was named to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), the National Cancer Advisory Board (NCAB), and the National Cancer Policy Board (NCPB). Kathy serves as a member of Verily’s advisory board, the FasterCures Non-Profit Council and the Harvard Business School Health Advisory Board. She received her MBA in general management from Harvard Business School and holds a B.S. and an honorary doctorate from the University of Vermont.

