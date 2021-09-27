Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Secured Notes

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) (the “Company”) announced the pricing of a private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.750% senior secured notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsubordinated secured basis by each wholly owned subsidiary of the Company that is a domestic subsidiary or that guarantees or becomes a borrower under the Company’s Term Loan Credit Agreement and after certain collateral events, certain capital markets indebtedness and other indebtedness of the Company and its subsidiaries, subject to certain customary exceptions. The offering is expected to close on October 5, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering of the Notes and the related guarantees is being made in a private transaction in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers,” as that term is defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, or outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This notice is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135(c) under the Securities Act.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone.