Xeriant to Join XTI Aircraft at the NBAA Convention and Other Company News

Advanced Air Mobility to be Major Focus of the 2021 NBAA Convention

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or the “Company”), an aerospace company dedicated to Advanced Air Mobility, and its joint venture partner XTI Aircraft Company (“XTI”), an OEM and developer of the TriFan 600, a leading next-generation hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft, will be attending the upcoming National Business Aircraft Association (NBAA) Business Aircraft Convention and Exhibition (BACE) in Las Vegas, from October 12 to 14.

XTI Aircraft will be exhibiting at the event alongside other Advanced Air Mobility (“AAM”) participants, including Bell, Honeywell, Jaunt Air Mobility, Kitty Hawk, Northern Plains UAS Test Site, and Overair.

Federal perspectives on AAM will be shared in a panel discussion and moderated by former FAA Administrator Michael Huerta, and will also include Steven Clarke, deputy associate administrator for NASA’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate; Col. Nathan P. Diller, director of the U.S. AFWERX program that is focused on developing innovation; and Christopher Rocheleau, FAA acting associate administrator for aviation safety.

The NBAA-BACE showcases the industry’s latest innovative products and services, including emerging technologies and transformative aircraft that will redefine the future of air transport. With over 700 exhibitors, the 2021 NBAA-BACE is the world’s largest civil aviation trade show.

”Xeriant is committed to making Advanced Air Mobility a reality. XTI’s TriFan 600 aircraft will be extremely competitive in terms of performance and safety,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

Other Company News

Xeriant, Inc. received a “Stock Promotion” flag from OTC Markets Group on September 21, 2021, for a newsletter campaign disseminated on September 20 and 21, 2021 that was not initiated by Xeriant and that was unknown to Xeriant. After requesting information from OTC Markets Group on September 21, 2021, Xeriant was able to review the newsletters and learned that two websites had disseminated information about Xeriant, Inc.   While the Company did not have any involvement with the content of the newsletter or its use, it was sourced from publicly available information, and therefore, in the Company’s opinion, was factual.  For these reasons, Xeriant has requested that OTC Markets Group remove the flag.

