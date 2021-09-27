checkAd

New Topical Roflumilast Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, today announced that four abstracts for Arcutis’ topical roflumilast program in psoriasis, scalp and body psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis will be presented at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress. Topical roflumilast is a selective and highly potent phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor being investigated by Arcutis as a non-steroidal topical treatment for multiple inflammatory skin diseases.

“Data continue to demonstrate that topical roflumilast delivers superior efficacy over vehicle across multiple indications while improving the severity and impact of itch,” said Patrick Burnett, M.D., Ph.D., FAAD, Chief Medical Officer, Arcutis. “We are proud of the strength of our drug development platform, as demonstrated here with multiple presentations from our DERMIS pivotal trials in psoriasis, as well as Phase 2 data in seborrheic dermatitis, and scalp and body psoriasis.”

New data from the DERMIS-1 and DERMIS-2 Phase 3 pivotal trial will be presented in the following oral presentation:

Title: Roflumilast Cream 0.3% Improved the Severity and Impact of Itch in Patients with Chronic Plaque Psoriasis in the Phase 3 DERMIS-1 and DERMIS-2 Studies
Presenting Author: Dr. Melinda J. Gooderham
Time: 2:50 – 3:00 pm CEST/ 8:50 – 9:00 am EDT
Location: Room 13

The presentation will include patient-reported outcomes, including itch, which patients with plaque psoriasis report as the most burdensome symptom.

In addition, the following posters will be electronically available for the entirety of the conference:

Title: Once-Daily Roflumilast Cream 0.3%, a Potent Phosphodiesterase-4 Inhibitor, Provided Safe and Effective Treatment of Psoriasis in the DERMIS-1 and DERMIS-2 Phase 3 Trials
Presenting Author: Dr. Mark Lebowohl

Title: Once-daily Roflumilast Foam 0.3% Improves Severity and Burden of Itch in Patients with Scalp and Body Psoriasis in a Randomized, Double-blind, Vehicle-controlled Phase 2b Study
Presenting Author: Dr Angela Y. Moore

Title: Randomized, Double-blind, Vehicle-controlled Phase 2a Study Evaluating Once Daily Roflumilast Foam 0.3% in Patients with Moderate to Severe Seborrheic Dermatitis

