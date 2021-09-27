checkAd

Cyclo Therapeutics Appoints Lise Lund Kjems, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 14:05  |  24   |   |   

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced the appointment of Lise Lund Kjems, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer. Gerald F. Cox, MD, PhD, who has served as the Company’s Acting Chief Medical Officer in a consultant role since March 2021, has been appointed to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr. Kjems is a well-established medical executive with over 20 years of preclinical and clinical development experience. As a physician scientist, she has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility for global groups of MDs, clinical pharmacologist/scientists in early and late-stage clinical development, PV/Drug Safety, Clinical Operations and Biostatistics. Over the course of her career, she has amassed a broad range of experience across multiple therapeutic areas in a diversified portfolio of chronic indications, rare and ultra-rare diseases, as well as oncology.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Kjems join as our Chief Medical Officer, to lead and execute the clinical and medical activities for Cyclo Therapeutics. Her recent achievements and proven track record to deliver end-to-end drug development for multiple programs, including leadership roles at Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, and Eli Lilly will have an immediate impact of the Company and our clinical operations,” commented N. Scott Fine, CEO of Cyclo Therapeutics. “We believe Dr. Kjems’ extensive expertise in running successful clinical programs will prove to be invaluable as we continue to advance Trappsol Cyclo in our ongoing Phase 3 TransportNPC study for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and as we look to initiate our Phase 2 study in Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Prior to joining Cyclo Therapeutics, Dr. Kjems served as the Vice President, Head of Clinical Development at Albireo Pharma where she was responsible for leading end-to-end drug development process for rare hepatic cholestatic diseases and other hepatic diseases, culminating with the recent FDA and EMA approvals of Bylvay (odevixibat) for Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis. Prior to that, she served as the Vice President, Clinical Development at Aldeyra Therapeutics and Executive Medical Director at Intarcia Therapeutics. From 2005 – 2014 she served in a number or roles at Novartis, including Global Program Medical Director/Medical Brand Director, where she was accountable for the global clinical strategy and led clinical teams; two programs in special metabolism, one rare indication and a program in secondary hypogonadism and served as the clinical lead on study in NAFDL and designed a clinical program for NAFLD and NASH. Additionally, she served as Senior Global Program Diagnostic Executive Director, Molecular Diagnostics and Executive Director, Deputy Head of Translational Medicine, Diabetes/Metabolism during her tenure at Novartis. Career appointments also include Executive Director, Project Team Leader - 113715, PTP-1B Antisense Inhibitor and the ApoB 100 inhibitor Programs at Ionis Pharmaceuticals (formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals); Group Director, Clinical Drug Evaluation at Johnson & Johnson; and Senior Clinical Pharmacologist, Clinical Research at Eli Lilly.

Seite 1 von 3
Cyclo Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cyclo Therapeutics Appoints Lise Lund Kjems, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the ...
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Cyclo Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Cyclo Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten