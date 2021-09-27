Cyclo Therapeutics Appoints Lise Lund Kjems, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Kjems is a well-established medical executive with over 20 years of preclinical and clinical development experience. As a physician scientist, she has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility for global groups of MDs, clinical pharmacologist/scientists in early and late-stage clinical development, PV/Drug Safety, Clinical Operations and Biostatistics. Over the course of her career, she has amassed a broad range of experience across multiple therapeutic areas in a diversified portfolio of chronic indications, rare and ultra-rare diseases, as well as oncology.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced the appointment of Lise Lund Kjems, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer. Gerald F. Cox, MD, PhD, who has served as the Company’s Acting Chief Medical Officer in a consultant role since March 2021, has been appointed to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Kjems join as our Chief Medical Officer, to lead and execute the clinical and medical activities for Cyclo Therapeutics. Her recent achievements and proven track record to deliver end-to-end drug development for multiple programs, including leadership roles at Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, and Eli Lilly will have an immediate impact of the Company and our clinical operations,” commented N. Scott Fine, CEO of Cyclo Therapeutics. “We believe Dr. Kjems’ extensive expertise in running successful clinical programs will prove to be invaluable as we continue to advance Trappsol Cyclo in our ongoing Phase 3 TransportNPC study for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and as we look to initiate our Phase 2 study in Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Prior to joining Cyclo Therapeutics, Dr. Kjems served as the Vice President, Head of Clinical Development at Albireo Pharma where she was responsible for leading end-to-end drug development process for rare hepatic cholestatic diseases and other hepatic diseases, culminating with the recent FDA and EMA approvals of Bylvay (odevixibat) for Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis. Prior to that, she served as the Vice President, Clinical Development at Aldeyra Therapeutics and Executive Medical Director at Intarcia Therapeutics. From 2005 – 2014 she served in a number or roles at Novartis, including Global Program Medical Director/Medical Brand Director, where she was accountable for the global clinical strategy and led clinical teams; two programs in special metabolism, one rare indication and a program in secondary hypogonadism and served as the clinical lead on study in NAFDL and designed a clinical program for NAFLD and NASH. Additionally, she served as Senior Global Program Diagnostic Executive Director, Molecular Diagnostics and Executive Director, Deputy Head of Translational Medicine, Diabetes/Metabolism during her tenure at Novartis. Career appointments also include Executive Director, Project Team Leader - 113715, PTP-1B Antisense Inhibitor and the ApoB 100 inhibitor Programs at Ionis Pharmaceuticals (formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals); Group Director, Clinical Drug Evaluation at Johnson & Johnson; and Senior Clinical Pharmacologist, Clinical Research at Eli Lilly.