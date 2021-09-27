checkAd

LA Clippers and Aspiration Set a New Standard for Social Responsibility in Sports

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 14:05  |  26   |   |   

The LA Clippers and Aspiration have announced a multi-year partnership that designates the world's leader in sustainability as a service solution for consumers and companies as the first Founding Partner of Intuit Dome, the future home of the Clippers. Together, Aspiration and the Clippers are setting a new standard for social responsibility in sports by building the first climate positive arena and committing to programs that will make a difference in the fight against climate change. Aspiration recently entered into a merger agreement with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE: IPVF), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, which, upon closing, will result in Aspiration becoming a listed company.

The Clippers will engage Aspiration’s Sustainable Impact Services, which offers software and services that enable companies to integrate the fight against climate change into their daily customer experience. The Clippers and Aspiration are also introducing the first “Planet Protection Fund,” which will provide fans with the opportunity to offset their own carbon impact whenever they purchase a ticket to cheer on the Clippers. The two organizations will also develop sustainability programming to benefit Southern California businesses, entrepreneurs and students.

"There is a responsibility associated with building the best arena in the world,” said Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer. "Aspiration becoming our first Founding Partner supports the stake we are planting in the ground to make Intuit Dome the most sustainable arena in the world.”

"Today, the Clippers are raising the bar for every major sports franchise in the world," said Joe Sanberg, Co-founder of Aspiration. "By committing to a sustainable future, this team is proving that its massive cultural influence can extend to harnessing meaningful and ongoing action against the climate crisis by embedding Aspiration’s sustainability services throughout the fan experience. As a Clippers fan, I am proud to be partnering with them to define a new era of climate action in major league sports — and I hope that the rest of the NBA follows their example."

The Clippers are aggressively working toward initiatives that will earn Intuit Dome a LEED Platinum certification, the highest classification available. Intuit Dome will operate 100% carbon-free from day one, and be the only sports arena in the world built with 100% embodied carbon concrete. Intuit Dome will be naturally ventilated, fully electric through batteries and solar power with enough on-site energy storage to power a basketball game or concert, and have no net new greenhouse gas emissions. It will feature a comprehensive waste reduction program to eradicate landfill waste onsite and extensive programs to improve regional air quality. Intuit Dome has committed to the annual monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions and transportation impacts, a first for a large-scale venue, which will ensure sustainability goals and promises are met, and also provide the data to help drive broader community transformation to a low carbon future.

Seite 1 von 3
InterPrivate III Financial Partners Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LA Clippers and Aspiration Set a New Standard for Social Responsibility in Sports The LA Clippers and Aspiration have announced a multi-year partnership that designates the world's leader in sustainability as a service solution for consumers and companies as the first Founding Partner of Intuit Dome, the future home of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the ...
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...