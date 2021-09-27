LA Clippers and Aspiration Set a New Standard for Social Responsibility in Sports

The Clippers will engage Aspiration’s Sustainable Impact Services, which offers software and services that enable companies to integrate the fight against climate change into their daily customer experience. The Clippers and Aspiration are also introducing the first “Planet Protection Fund,” which will provide fans with the opportunity to offset their own carbon impact whenever they purchase a ticket to cheer on the Clippers. The two organizations will also develop sustainability programming to benefit Southern California businesses, entrepreneurs and students.

The LA Clippers and Aspiration have announced a multi-year partnership that designates the world's leader in sustainability as a service solution for consumers and companies as the first Founding Partner of Intuit Dome, the future home of the Clippers. Together, Aspiration and the Clippers are setting a new standard for social responsibility in sports by building the first climate positive arena and committing to programs that will make a difference in the fight against climate change. Aspiration recently entered into a merger agreement with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE: IPVF), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, which, upon closing, will result in Aspiration becoming a listed company.

"There is a responsibility associated with building the best arena in the world,” said Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer. "Aspiration becoming our first Founding Partner supports the stake we are planting in the ground to make Intuit Dome the most sustainable arena in the world.”

"Today, the Clippers are raising the bar for every major sports franchise in the world," said Joe Sanberg, Co-founder of Aspiration. "By committing to a sustainable future, this team is proving that its massive cultural influence can extend to harnessing meaningful and ongoing action against the climate crisis by embedding Aspiration’s sustainability services throughout the fan experience. As a Clippers fan, I am proud to be partnering with them to define a new era of climate action in major league sports — and I hope that the rest of the NBA follows their example."

The Clippers are aggressively working toward initiatives that will earn Intuit Dome a LEED Platinum certification, the highest classification available. Intuit Dome will operate 100% carbon-free from day one, and be the only sports arena in the world built with 100% embodied carbon concrete. Intuit Dome will be naturally ventilated, fully electric through batteries and solar power with enough on-site energy storage to power a basketball game or concert, and have no net new greenhouse gas emissions. It will feature a comprehensive waste reduction program to eradicate landfill waste onsite and extensive programs to improve regional air quality. Intuit Dome has committed to the annual monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions and transportation impacts, a first for a large-scale venue, which will ensure sustainability goals and promises are met, and also provide the data to help drive broader community transformation to a low carbon future.