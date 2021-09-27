checkAd

Ferrellgas Names Dhiraj Cherian Chief Financial Officer

Overland Park, KS, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC:FGPR), one of the nation’s largest propane logistics companies, announced today the hiring of Dhiraj Cherian as Chief Financial Officer.

Cherian brings to Ferrellgas more than 20 years of financial management and strategic financial and operational goal achievement. He served most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Panasonic Automotive Systems Company, a tier one global connectivity and mobility technology leader in the automotive industry based in Atlanta. He joins Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Ferrell and Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche as executive officers of Ferrellgas.

“Dhiraj Cherian possesses the attributes we need to continue to transform and grow our business,” Ferrell said. “He has demonstrated time and again an ability to drive change and lead financial teams who strive to be business partners. We’re thrilled to have him join our leadership team, and we look forward to his contributions to the continued strong financial performance of Ferrellgas.”

Prior to joining Panasonic Automotive Systems Company, Cherian served in a variety of financial leadership roles at Westinghouse Electric Company in Pittsburgh as well as General Electric and the British Council, with both roles based in Tokyo.

Cherian earned an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Solvay Business School in Belgium, a Master of Commerce degree in Accounting from Osmania University, and a Diploma in Systems Management from the National Institute of Information Technology, both in India.

“Ferrellgas is revolutionizing the propane industry through its cutting-edge logistics technology, led by a great leadership team at the helm,” Cherian said. “I thank Jim Ferrell for his confidence in me and am excited to join the team leading its growth.”

About Ferrellgas
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2020. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com. 

