Blackstone Announces Sale of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII L.P. (“BREP”) has reached an agreement to sell The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (“The Cosmopolitan”) for $5.65 billion.

Since acquiring The Cosmopolitan in 2014, Blackstone, alongside a best-in-class management team, transformed the resort into the leading destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Blackstone implemented significant operational changes and invested over $500 million into the property to renovate nearly 3,000 guest rooms, build 67 new rooms and suites, enhance the food and beverage offerings and dramatically improve the gaming amenities and common areas. Blackstone also reached agreements with unions at the property and secured approximately 3,000 stable jobs for professionals that will continue to serve guests of the hotel. As a result of these enhancements, The Cosmopolitan’s recent performance has been stronger than ever, exceeding pre-COVID levels in the second quarter of 2021.

Tyler Henritze, Head of Acquisitions Americas for Blackstone Real Estate, said: “This transaction underscores Blackstone’s ability to acquire and transform large, complex assets. As owners of The Cosmopolitan, we invested strategic capital and brought our expertise and experience in the lodging space to create the most dynamic destination on the Las Vegas Strip. The management team and employees at The Cosmopolitan, led by CEO Bill McBeath, flawlessly executed an ambitious business plan, including navigating a challenging period for the entire industry, to position the property for such a high level of success.”

Transaction Details

BREP conducted a thorough process, throughout which it considered a broad range of potential options for The Cosmopolitan and determined that separating the asset’s operations from the underlying real estate would result in an optimal outcome.

Under the agreement, MGM Resorts International intends to acquire the operations of The Cosmopolitan and sign a long-term net lease with a partnership between Cherng Family Trust, Stonepeak Partners and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”), which will acquire The Cosmopolitan’s real estate assets.

“Stonepeak, in partnership with the Cherng Family Trust, believes this transaction represents a fantastic opportunity to invest in the underlying real estate of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, a solid asset with an irreplaceable location, durable cash flows and the potential for additional upside,” said Phill Solomond, Head of Real Estate at Stonepeak.

