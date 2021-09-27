checkAd

Authority to Operate on AWS Brings Splunk, Telos Corporation and stackArmor Together to Create a Simple and Fast Way to Help Achieve Compliance

FASTTR initiative enhances stackArmor’s ThreatAlert by building on market-leading Telos’ Xacta for security compliance documentation and Splunk for security information and event management

ASHBURN, Va. and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) and stackArmor are excited to announce their partnership under the authority to operate (ATO) on Amazon Web Services (AWS) program to reduce the time and cost associated with ATO compliance through the new FASTTR initiative, which stands for Faster ATO with Splunk, Telos and ThreatAlert for Regulated Markets.

FASTTR brings together three innovative cybersecurity solutions to benefit independent software providers and regulated defense contractors that are required to comply with complex state and local government security regulations, like FedRAMP, FISMA, CMMC and soon, StateRAMP.

stackArmor’s ThreatAlert ATO Accelerator rapidly delivers a dedicated AWS Landing Zone with NIST compliant security services and a complete ATO documentation package generated using Xacta, the Telos cyber risk management and compliance automation solution that features AWS control inheritance and Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL) data exchange capabilities. To ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of sensitive data, ThreatAlert integrates Splunk’s security information and event management capabilities to meet continuous monitoring and auditability requirements. The unique “in-boundary” deployment model of the ThreatAlert ATO Accelerator that includes both Splunk solutions and Telos Xacta reduces the time and cost of ATO projects by ensuring that data stays within the accreditation boundary.

“We are beyond pleased to support this new initiative under the ATO on AWS program, which is a Partner-driven process established to reduce the time and cost associated with achieving compliance certifications that can significantly stall efforts to migrate to the cloud,” said Sandy Carter, vice president, worldwide public sector partners and programs, AWS. “FASTTR brings together top AWS technology and consulting Partners that excel in security, regulatory, and compliance requirements to remove ATO roadblocks and help customers stay one step ahead.”

