Helios Technologies Continues Long History of Quarterly Consecutive Dividends

Helios Technologies (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share. Helios Technologies has declared consecutive quarterly dividends to its stockholders beginning with the first quarter 1997.

The dividend will be payable on October 20, 2021 to stockholders of record as of October 5, 2021. Helios Technologies has approximately 32.4 million shares of common stock outstanding.

About Helios Technologies
 Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

